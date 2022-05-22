﻿
Kourtney Kardashian marries in mini white bridal dress - best pictures

The Kardashians star is marrying for the third time

After a whirlwind relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally tying the knot in Portofino, Italy in front of all their closest friends and family.

Wedding celebrations began over the weekend as multiple members of the Kardashian clan began arriving in Portofino, with Kourtney making waves in a now viral black mini dress with a veil.

Kris and Khloe were among the first spotted right before the wedding, donning beautiful gowns ahead of the ceremony, with Kris in a feathered pink robe and Khloe wearing a black fitted floor-length ensemble with a gold crown-like headpiece.

Close friend Machine Gun Kelly also arrived at Portofino, balancing out his pink hair with a blue leopard-print suit with a black shirt underneath.

Kim turned up the heat in a full-length velvet black gown featuring lace running all the way through, creating a choker neck for her bejeweled cross and gloves.

Travis' daughter Alabama was the first to share a snapshot of Khloe in her wedding dress, giving us a peek at the white ensemble she wore, although the full grandeur of the veil was yet to be seen.

Travis was spotted out and about before his impending nuptials, greeting guests near the harbor while shirtless, displaying all his tattoos.

Alabama then shared a full-length look at the wedding outfit, featuring a dramatic veil with a lace grapphic design running down the back and Kourtney wearing a white mini wedding dress underneath. Travis looked as sharp as could be in a suit as they stood at their red altar.

The mini dress kept in tradition of the Kardashian sister straying away from long, flowy gowns, opting for that with her headpiece instead. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and lace trim around the chest, with a fur trim at the hem.

Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared a snapshot of the couple after their nuptials, walking back through the winding serene venue, with Kourtney's veil trailing behind her, behing held on to by two assistants.

The star shared the first photos from her ceremony, with her siblings, kids, and other family members beside her. The magnificent red altar in the wooded enclave featured a grand gold scaffolding and several candles as the two were finally married for a third time.

