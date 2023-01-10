The Wedding Shop reveals the wedding gift list trends for 2023

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Wedding Shop, the wedding gift list service, has revealed the top predicted wedding gifts for 2023 and beyond.

With wedding season a-coming, the expert buyers at The Wedding Shop have predicted what brides and grooms getting married this year will be adding to their gift registry – from trendy homeware to out of this world experiences and more…

Joyful homeware

We’re all about making the most of the little things in life, and couples are predicted to use their gift lists to add joy to their lives. Think coloured glassware, playful napkin rings, and fun outdoor furniture - it's all about fun homeware.

Maison Games Mr & Mrs Backgammon Board, £200, The Wedding Shop

New travel experiences

The Wedding Shop is seeing couples plan travel trips with a difference, exploring different destinations and booking with niche travel brands.

Air Bnb Vouchers, from £25, The Wedding Shop

Along with Airbnb, other popular travel brands on The Wedding Shop include Mr & Mrs Smith and Truly Experiences, as well as custom honeymoon funds.

Earth-conscious gifts

Couples are adding sustainable wedding gifts to their list, with lifestyle upgrades that help them to take better care of the planet.

Live Green by Jen Chillingsworth, £9, The Wedding Shop

Cakes and cocktails

Afternoon tea is now the new happy hour, and The Wedding Shop has seen couples add gifts to up their entertaining game. Couples are making moments out of cake and cocktails.

Orange homeware

Burnt orange was a popular trend for bridesmaid dresses in 2022, and 2023 is expected to see the shade make its way into newlywed’s homes, with burnt orange homeware gifts added to their wedding gift lists.

Addison Ross Photo Frame, £45, The Wedding Shop

Date nights with a difference

Wanting to keep the romance alive post-wedding, couples are using their wedding gift list to date differently! Think four-day hiking adventures, beer-making workshops and cookery courses all being added to gift lists.

Truly Experiences Four-Day Hiking Adventure for Two, £899, The Wedding Shop

Elevated entryways

The Wedding Shop is seeing couples add pieces for their hallways and home entryways to their lists, including room diffusers, statement chandeliers, storage units and pictures for gallery walls.

The White Company Set of 6 Photo Frames, £220, The Wedding Shop

Viva magenta

It’s the shade of the year, and The Wedding Shop predicts couples will choose gifts in the joyous, optimistic shade.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer, £599, The Wedding Shop

