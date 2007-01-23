CELEBS HIT THE SLOPES IN BANFF FOR SOME WINTRY FUN

23 JANUARY 2007



Celebrity watchers and ski fans alike enjoyed a treat on Saturday as a host of famous names, from Hollywood actors to Olympians and supermodels, hit the slopes of Alberta's Rocky Mountains in support of the annual Celebrity Sports Invitational environmental fundraiser in Banff.



The event, which raised over $1 million last year, was co-hosted by Golden Globe winner Alec Baldwin and Robert Kennedy Jr. Looking stunning in full ski attire, supermodel Christie Brinkley - who admitted she hadn't skied in years - had a great time enjoying the scenery and catching up with her A-list friends. "It is spectacular here," she said of the Banff Springs and Sunshine Village resort.



Christie also had some fun tricking avid skier Robert Kennedy Jr by switching places with fellow blonde and Canadian Olympic skier Karen Percy-Lowe, after challenging him to a race. "I knew I was racing an expert skier when she hit the first three gates exactly the way a professional skier would," said Robert after the two-time Olympic bronze-winner easily overtook him on the slopes.



Another crowd pleaser included a ski chase between Canadian favourites Justin Trudeau and former Beverly Hills 90210 star Jason Priestley. "The race was too close to call," says the actor-turned-director Jason, who just finished making the TV thriller Don't Cry Now in Calgary.