Surf's up for Evangeline and Dominic in Oahu

13 MARCH 2007



Evangeline Lilly admits to becoming something of a "water baby" since beginning work on her hit series Lost in Hawaii. And there was no doubting her enthusiasm for the sea when she hit the surf on the island of Oahu at the weekend. "I love being active and being outside, and Hawaii is the place to do it year-round," the 27-year-old beach babe enthuses.



The outdoors life undoubtedly agrees with nature-loving Evangeline, who was looking super-toned in her bikini when she joined her parents and Brit boyfriend Dominic Monaghan - also a surfing aficionado - for the beach outing.



While she is reluctant to talk about her co-star romance in public, the actress has clearly been keen for her mum and dad to get to know the man she calls her "favourite person in the whole world".