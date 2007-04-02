Nelly flies high at Canada's Juno music awards

2 APRIL 2007



In a nod to her 2001 breakthrough hit I'm Like A Bird, Nelly Furtado made a feathered, airborne entrance to Sunday's Juno awards ceremony in Saskatoon. The singer floated down from the ceiling dressed in a black tutu adorned with feathers - before going on to change her wardrobe several times throughout the evening.



The talented star had a dual role at the gala event - Canada's equivalent to the Grammy awards - as both host and one of the night's biggest winners. She won in every category she was nominated for, including album of the year for Loose and song of the year for Promiscuous. "I'm just happy to be here and humbled," she said as she received her fan choice award, voted on by the Canadian public. She also won best artist and best pop album gongs which were awarded at a gala dinner the previous night.



Her five Junos eclipsed the awards haul of Toronto punk rockers Billy Talent who scooped best group and best rock album. Others having their moment of glory included mum-of-twins Diana Krall who took home the jazz vocal album of the year title for From This Moment On while Dixie Chicks were awarded international album of the year for Taking The Long Road. Rocker Tomi Swick was named best new artist while Jacksoul won R&B/soul recording of the year.