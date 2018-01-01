Avril launches new album in pink punk style

18 APRIL 2007



She's grown out of her tomboy phase, got married, and readily admits to feeling okay about wearing dresses. But an older and wiser Avril Lavigne couldn't resist adding a touch of punk rock to her outfit at the launch of her latest album The Best Damn Thing.



The Ontario-born singer wore a vintage pink tutu dress, opting to team it with some heavy-duty black Doc Martin Boots over her fishnets, rather dainty sandals, and accessorising the look with a skull necklace.



Avril, who was accompanied by proud husband and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, wasn't the only pink treat at Tuesday's record release bash at New York hotspot The Box. A huge cake served up at the event was in the same candy hue, and it too had been given the Gothic treatment with a large skull and crossbones design.



Guests took away goodie bags filled with hot pink MAC lip gloss and Godiva chocolates, and of course, Avril's album which she describes as "totally not mature" but "playful, bratty, bitchy".