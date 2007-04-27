Pamela revives 'Baywatch' character on Malibu beach set

Onlookers might have thought they were experiencing déjà vu when they saw blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson running down a Malibu beach in that red swimsuit on Wednesday. More than 15 years after she played glamorous lifeguard CJ Parker on the hit series Baywatch, the 39-year-old proved she's still got what it takes as she reprised her famous role for a TV commercial.



And while she admits her body may not be the same as when she was 21, she clearly had no problem slipping back into character as America's sweetheart CJ on the show that, between 1992 and 1997, was the world's most-watched.



The 1.1 billion fans of the popular lifeguard-inspired TV show will be thrilled to know that the mum-of-two is set to star in a new series from Baywatch producers, called Malibu. A fantasy-based drama, it will be filmed at a Malibu beach club close to the Vancouver-born beauty's home. "I can't say no to the guys from Baywatch," she recently wrote on her website. "I love the idea. Flamingo Kid meets Baywatch."