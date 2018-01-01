Neve weds her British love in private Malibu ceremony

8 MAY 2007



After British actor John Light got down on one knee and recited Shakespeare to ask for Neve Campbell's hand in marriage almost a year and a half ago, it is safe to assume their intimate weekend wedding was just as romantic. "Neve was married in a small ceremony in Malibu on Saturday," the Canadian-born Party Of Five star's rep confirmed on Monday. The secret nuptials had a restricted guest list comprised of close family and friends, who were asked to keep the time and location quiet.



Sparks first ignited between the couple after they met on the set of 2001 indie film Investigating Sex. They didn't start dating til four years later, however, when Neve joined the Royal Shakespeare Company thesp in his native England. And before the year was out John had made his poetic marriage proposal. "It started snowing and it was like Narnia," says Neve of their Christmas engagement. "John got down on one knee and recited Sonnet 14."



Though the 33-year-old actress and her beau have been sharing a townhouse in Islington, North London, for the past two years, the pair chose to make their commitment official on the West Coast of California where she is filming scenes for a guest spot on TV series Medium.



It’s the second time up the aisle for the Scream trilogy star whose two-and-a-half-year marriage to Canadian actor Jeff Colt ended in 1997.