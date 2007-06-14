Pamela gets the party started early at Florida bash

She may not officially turn 40 until July 1, but blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson was eager to get her birthday festivities started this week when she was treated to a special celebratory bash at Sublime Cafe in Fort Lauderdale. "I have no problem with being 40," said the actress and animal-activist at Tuesday's party hosted by PETA in the southern Florida hotspot. "I think 40 is the new 20."



While many nightclubs Stateside were offering to host the devoted animal lover's milestone birthday on July 1, she opted to celebrate at the Vegan eatery with her fellow PETA chums instead. She is one of the organizations biggest supporters and has previously posed in a bikini made of lettuce leaves for their 'Let Vegetarianism Grow On You' campaign.



Not long after she blew out the candles at the restaurant, it was back to work for the former Baywatch star. She is in Las Vegas for the sumemr where she is currently starring alongside Dutch illusionist Hans Klok in his The Beauty Of Magic show at the new Planet Hollywood Resort.