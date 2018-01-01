Canada

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The star pals - pictured promoting their past big screen outing, animated adventure Shrek The Third - are to team up again for Mike's new comedy film, The Love Guru
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge

Justin to reunite with 'Shek' co-star Mike in new comedy flick

24 AUGUST 2007

After making his first forays into the movie world with crime thriller Alpha Dog and romantic drama Black Snake Moan, music star Justin Timberlake's acting career is going from strength to strength.

According to Hollywood bible Variety, the Sexyback singer is to reunite with his Shrek The Third co-star Mike Myers, to play a professional hockey player in the Ontario-born actor's new comedy.

Due to hit cinemas next summer, The Love Guru stars Mike, 44, as a self-help expert tasked with settling a rift between a player and his other half. Things don't go exactly to plan, however, and the wife ends up in a tryst with a rival team's player - portrayed by Justin.

The big screen adventure, which is to begin filming in Toronto next month, also features Sin City's Jessica Alba as the sports team's owner, and Verne Troyer - who played Mini Me in the Austin Powers films - as their coach.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE