Justin to reunite with 'Shek' co-star Mike in new comedy flick

24 AUGUST 2007



After making his first forays into the movie world with crime thriller Alpha Dog and romantic drama Black Snake Moan, music star Justin Timberlake's acting career is going from strength to strength.



According to Hollywood bible Variety, the Sexyback singer is to reunite with his Shrek The Third co-star Mike Myers, to play a professional hockey player in the Ontario-born actor's new comedy.



Due to hit cinemas next summer, The Love Guru stars Mike, 44, as a self-help expert tasked with settling a rift between a player and his other half. Things don't go exactly to plan, however, and the wife ends up in a tryst with a rival team's player - portrayed by Justin.



The big screen adventure, which is to begin filming in Toronto next month, also features Sin City's Jessica Alba as the sports team's owner, and Verne Troyer - who played Mini Me in the Austin Powers films - as their coach.