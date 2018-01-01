Thrilled Halle Berry reveals she and Gabriel are expecting a baby

Glamorous Oscar-winner Halle Berry has confirmed she is expecting her first child with Canadian model beau Gabriel Aubry. "I am three months pregnant," revealed the delighted actress. "Gabriel and I are beyond excited and I've waited a long time for this moment in my life."



The X-Men star, who turned 41 last month, has made no secret of her desire for a family, especially since her relationship with Gabriel bloomed after they met while shooting a Versace ad campaign in 2005.



While it’s also been a good year professionally for the stunning actress, who in April was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Halle insists her focus is firmly on her family and has already halted work on new flick Tulia.



And the good news couldn't have come soon enough it seems. Speaking on American TV in April Halle made her desires and priorities clear. "I realised I need more to get me up in the morning, more than going to a new movie set... I need something even more profound... And that's children," she admitted. "I need that like the air I breathe and I’m ready. I'm at a point where I'm really, really ready."