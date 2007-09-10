Celebs get Festival off to shimmering start with busy weekend

10 SEPTEMBER 2007



Toronto was positively aglitter with stars at the weekend as the city's Film Festival got underway with an host of glamour-filled events. Heading up one of the hottest tickets in town were Matt Damon and his wife of two years Luciana, who fronted the OneXOne charity gala to benefit impoverished children in Africa.



Joining them at the event were Richard Gere and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The Hollywood veteran, who recently caused controversy in India after bestowing a kiss on Shilpa at benefit in the country, took a more sedate approach this time, leading her into the event by her hand.



The actress, who has become a household name in the UK after taking part in a reality show on British TV, was due to present Richard with an award for his charity work.



And there were plenty more famous faces to be sighted around town. Matt, who takes off for Africa on Monday to introduce his Good Will Hunting scriptwriting partner Ben Affleck to the continent for the first time, was spotted dining with his Ocean's Thirteen pals George, Brad and Angelina - all of whom are at the festival for screenings of their respective flicks.



Ben's wife Jennifer Garner was also on the red carpet, for the premiere of her new drama Juno on Saturday night, while gorgeous George Clooney made one fan's night when he paused en route into a screening to sign their copy of HELLO! magazine.



Keep up-to-date with daily coverage of the festival at www.hellomagazine.ca/tiff