PARIS SIZZLES ON BONDI AS CELEBS TAKE A BREAK IN THE SUN

Celebrities have begun the great winter getaway as they swap their cold weather gear for something sexier. Leading the pack is Paris Hilton who jetted into Sydney on Thursday and hours later was turning up the heat in her bikini on surfers' favourite Bondi Beach.

The Simple Life star cut a glamorous figure on the sand in her white Louis Vuitton bikini which she accessorized with an over-size metallic bag by the same label. Accompanied by her burly bodyguard and stylist Kim Kardashian, she took a refreshing dip in the sea before attracting crowds of onlookers as she took a shower. She is in town to choose the face of a beer brand as well as to celebrate the New Year.



Also welcoming in 2007 in Oz are Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, and Richard Branson. Meanwhile Paris' fellow blonde bombshell Tara Reid has also been lapping up some winter sun on the Caribbean isle St Barts. The American Pie stunner, who is rumoured to be among the line-up for UK Celebrity Big Brother, splashed out by hiring a yacht called Summerwind for the luxury break.



Simon Cowell has also been taking in the rays - in Barbados where he has been spotted honing his watersports skills on a jetski, while 28-year-old jungle beauty Myleene Klass has been showing off her bikini body on a Caribbean Christmas break.