SHILPA SET TO BE A MILLION DOLLAR BOLLYWOOD BABY

30 JANUARY 2007



Over 300 offers of work, ranging from ads to film parts and recording contracts, have been landing at Shilpa Shetty's door since her triumphant exit from the Big Brother house, leading sources close to the Bollywood beauty to estimate that her future earnings could exceed £10 million.



The multilingual, 31-year-old from Karnataka is already in talks to star in a BBC comedy by Sanjeev Bhaskar of The Kumars At No 42 fame. Her mum Sunanda reportedly has other plans for her attractive daughter, though, having apparently flown over from India to find Shilpa a suitable husband.



Life isn't quite so peachy for Shilpa's fellow contestant Jade Goody, who first found fame and fortune by appearing in the third Big Brother series. The former dental nurse has been admitted to The Priory clinic suffering from stress. It is understood that seeing boyfriend Jack Tweedy, 19, impersonate her as the housemates recreated the now infamous Oxo cube argument, was the final straw. "She saw a doctor and he advised she needed further treatment," said her spokeswoman.