NEW PURCHASE MAKES ANT AND DEC NEIGHBOURS AGAIN

31 JANUARY 2007



As the two halves of Britain's favourite small screen partnership, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are accustomed to spending time together at work. It seems the Geordie pair will soon be within shouting distance of each other when they're at home as well, however, as Dec has just bought a house on the same street as his old friend.



The 31-year-old star has splashed out on the West London townhouse located just 150 feet from the property in which his TV partner lives. Ant moved into his new home with his new wife, make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, just after their wedding four months ago.



It may be a while before Dec settles into his new pad, though. The diminutive presenter is apparently planning to tear down the Thirties property currently on the site and replace it with a modern, five-bedroom residence. According to press reports he has already contracted Stuart Hemmingway, the architect who built Ant's house, to design the state-of-the-art home.



Living in adjoining properties is nothing new for the high-profile pair, who have shared the same London postcode in the past. And it doesn't look like they have any intention of going their separate ways any time soon. "I'm sure the time will come when we do something apart, but it's just not on the horizon at the moment," said Ant recently.