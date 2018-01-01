BB QUEEN SHILPA SET TO RUB SHOULDERS WITH ROYALTY

She was crowned queen of the Big Brother house, and now Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty will apparently be mingling with real royalty. According to reports, the actress has been invited to meet the Queen on Commonwealth Day, March 12, at a prestigious reception. "It's a huge honour. I am humbled," she said.



Since winning Celebrtiy Big Brother, the glamorous star has been inundated with work offers and invitations. She's already set to meet Tony Blair and other ministers at the House of Commons in early February, after her treatment by fellow contestants on the show became the source of an international outcry.



"The row has been politicised, but why wouldn't I want to meet Tony Blair? I would meet with anyone who wants to meet me and who has shown solidarity," explained Shilpa.



And it appears there's no lack of solidarity with the 31-year-old, who is a huge star in her native India. Publishers are apparently engaged in a bidding war over the rights to the actress' autobiography, while she's also understood to have been offered work with the Indian tourist board and promoting clothing and beauty lines.



The BB star's publicist, Max Clifford, confirmed that his client has also been approached by Andrew Lloyd Webber to star in a revamped version of his Bollywood Dreams musical, and Shilpa has said she'd like to have her own cookery show. "I'd love to do a cookery show called If Shilpa Can, Anyone Can," she said.