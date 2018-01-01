BECKS INTERVIEW IS HALF-TIME HIGHLIGHT AT SUPER BOWL

1 FEBRUARY 2007



When David Beckham decided to head across the pond to the United States, many sports pundits predicted he would do great things for soccer. It seems the English ace isn't limiting himself to the beautiful game, though, as he has been lined up to given a half-time interview during the Super Bowl.



The 31-year-old will talk about his move to LA in a special question and answer session during America's biggest sporting event. His appearance is sure to confirm the former England captain as a bright new light on America's celebrity scene, as it will be broadcast in the middle of the most-viewed TV event of the year. Experts say over 100 million people will be watching when the ex-Manchester United player hits screens Stateside on February 4.



Media pundits are predicting the interview will significantly raise his profile and status among US sports fans. The photogenic athlete will no doubt be focusing all his energies on scoring goals, instead of touchdowns, once he joins up with his new team-mates, however.