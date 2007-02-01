POP BEAUTIES JOIN RUSSELL TO PROMOTE RED NOSE DAY

1 FEBRUARY 2007



Russell Brand has something of a reputation as a ladies man, so it was no surprise to see him with a big smile on his face when he met up with some of the lovely lasses from British pop this week. The tousle-haired presenter joined forces on Wednesday with Girls Aloud and the Sugababes to launch this year's Comic Relief fundraising drive.



The annual TV charity effort, which this year takes place on March 16, has some of the UK's best known faces collaborating in spoof programmes and sketches for the seven-hour telethon.



The Girls Aloud and Sugababes gals, who were photographed joking around with Russell and his fellow comedian Lenny Henry in front of the London Eye, have collaborated on a special version of the Aerosmith hit Walk This Way. "It's a fantastic song and hopefully will raise tons of money for people living in really difficult situations here and in Africa," said Kimberley from Girls Aloud.



Highlights of this year's telethon include the final episode of The Vicar Of Dibley, which will feature a guest appearance by Sting, and a celebrity version of The Apprentice, with Sir Alan Sugar pitting Ross Kemp, Rupert Everett and Cheryl Cole against each other. Davina McCall will team up with Fearne Cotton and Jonathan Ross to host the event.