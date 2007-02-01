RICKY GETS ARTY FOR A GOOD CAUSE

1 FEBRUARY 2007



Big-hearted funnyman Ricky Gervais has more to his repertoire than stand-up shows or giving his colleagues a dressing down in The Office it seems. The comic has also demonstrated an artistic streak after creating a striking canine painting for a charity intiative.



Ricky had picked up his brush in aid of the Alive And Well Dog Project, an exhibition and auction event in which celebrities were invited to customise a sketch of a dog drawn by the five-year-old stepson of project organiser Simon Freedman. The artworks were then auctioned off at a viewing to benefit a children's hospital.



"It's not only about raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, it's about people expressing themselves through their interpretation of a child's naive drawing," explained Simon. "People's characters and ideas come out in their canvasses and it's a delight when we get them back."



Also lending their artistic endeavors to the cause were fellow celebs Kylie Minogue, Paul McCartney and Pele, plus controversial British artist Damien Hirst.



A selection of canvasses went under the hammer on the night, with Ricky's piece raising an impressive £2,200. Kylie's colourful design went for £3,500, while the evening's top lot - Damien Hirst's painting - sold for £27,000.



The remaining paintings will be auctioned on the internet.