Elizabeth and Arun take a break from wedding plans

1 FEBRUARY 2007



Glamorous model and businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley vowed to be looking like "a glowing goddess" on her wedding day in March and, judging by her recent appearance, the 41-year-old is well on her way to achieving a divine demeanour. The model, who is in the Big Apple to launch jeans company Jordache's spring/summer collection at Macy's on Thursday, showed no sign of stress as she juggled her hectic promotions schedule alongside the lavish preparations for her forthcoming nuptials.



Taking a break in New York with fiance Arun Nayar, the elegant starlet certainly seemed to be on top form. Wrapped up warm in a cosy white jacket, Elizabeth strolled hand in hand with Arun through the streets of the Big Apple, popping into chic Upper East side French bistro Le Bilboquet for lunch.



While the couple were looking relaxed and calm Stateside, in Britain and India a flurry of activity was taking place to prepare for the forthcoming ceremonies. The duo are set to tie the knot at Sudely Castle, the home of pal Henry Dent-Brocklehurst, before hosting a typical English reception in the Cotswolds. They plan to stage the next celebration in Arun's native India, with six days of festivities involving saris, elephants, cricket matches and black-tie moonlit dinners in Rajasthan.