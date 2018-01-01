JAMES ALEXANDROU BIDS FAREWELL TO ALBERT SQUARE

Eleven tumultuous years come to an end on Friday night when Walford favourite Martin Fowler bows out of EastEnders for good. The popular British soap will wave goodbye to one of its longest-serving performers when James Alexandrou, who plays the character, appears in his last ever episode.



Over the course of his time in Albert Square James' character has suffered problems with drugs, tragic car accidents and his wife cheating on him with another woman. And in keeping with the tradition of any good soap, Martin's exit from the series will be equally dramatic. He flees the square on the same day as his wife, but viewers will be left in the dark as to whether the couple have gone off together or separately.



While fans of the actor will no doubt be sad to see him go, James says that after over a decade on the show it's time to try something new. "I'd only regret it if I hadn't made the move. But it is scary," he confessed. "I actually left at New Year and it felt weird. Like 'OK, now what? I'm sure I'm meant to be in a studio somewhere'."



It remains to be seen where he'll pop up next as he's decided to take a break from screen work before taking on his next project. "For now I've gone back to school to refresh my memory a bit about acting and I'm in a few talks about different things," he revealed. "I'd like to do something completely different from Martin - maybe the next James Bond or Dr Who!"