ALAN HONES HIS HAGGLING SKILLS FOR COMIC RELIEF

5 FEBRUARY 2007



We may be more accustomed to seeing him in the garden, but green-fingered TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh seemed very at home in the urban jungle of London at a charity car boot sale at the weekend.



Teaming up with fellow gardening show presenter Charlie Dimmock, Alan joined a host of celebrity duos selling their wares at a car boot sale in aid of Comic Relief. Each pair was aiming to raise as much money as possible from the sale of their brick-a-brac in order to be in with a chance at winning the Car Booty Crown.



Comedy duo Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French, property gurus Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, cleaning queens Kim and Aggie, and singer Jason Donovan, who was partnered with TV presenter Mariella Frostrup, were also competing for the trophy.



The Comic Relief Does Car Booty! shopping show-down, which aims to inspire fundraising efforts for Red Nose Day, will be aired as part of a marathon night of fundraising and entertainment on March 16. Co-hosting the evening, which includes the last episode of The Vicar Of Dibley and a special celebrity version of The Apprentice, are Lenny Henry, Jonathon Ross, Davina McCall and Russell Brand.