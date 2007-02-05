hellomagazineWeb
International stars Naomi and Juliette were among the beauties invited to the launch of the upmarket brand's first diamond jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
Welsh opera star Katherine Jenkins meets up with burlesque performer Dita Von Teese
Photo: © Getty Images
5 FEBRUARY 2007
Europe's highest mountain made for an appropriately breathtaking backdrop when some of the world's most beautiful women jetted into Chamonix, France, for a glitzy gala over the weekend.
Naomi Campbell and Lucy Liu were just two of the high-profile guests accepting an invitation to view a new collection of diamond jewellery - the latest venture from renowned pen creators Mont Blanc.
Also on hand at the glittering bash was Welsh opera star Katherine Jenkins, who appears in advertisements for the firm. After perusing the upmarket marque's debut collection, which includes 65 designs featuring diamonds, white gold and black nephrite jade, the singer spent time chatting to burlesque model Dita Von Teese.
Meanwhile Naomi Campbell, uber-stylish as always in a shimmering gold gown, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she shared a joke with French stunner Juliette Binoche.
