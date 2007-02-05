BRUCE AND DEMI MAKE SUPER BOWL A FAMILY AFFAIR

Despite his familiar 'take-no-prisoners' onscreen persona, Hollywood hard man Bruce Willis has a reputation for getting on famously with ex-wife Demi Moore's hubby Ashton Kutcher. And the trio certainly seemed to be having a great time together as they met up at the Dolphin Stadium in Miami.



Enjoying a day out at America's Super Bowl, Ashton and Demi were accmpanied by Tallulah Belle and Rumer, two of the actress' daughters by Die Hard star Bruce, plus the girls' dad. And the two men were clearly getting on swimmingly as usual as they shared big game chat.



Relations were even warmer between the A-listers who performed at the half-time show, with singer Marc Anthony planting a passionate kiss on the lips of his wife Jennifer Lopez after they performed a duet together.



And Tom Cruise was getting affectionate with his leading lady Katie Holmes, too, when they joined a Super Bowl party in nearby Ocean Drive. The loved-up pair, who took Tom's son Conor along to the bash, were snapped embracing as they watched J Lo and Marc's half-time gig on a large screen.