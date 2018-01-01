EASY LIVING IS IN THE BAG FOR JESSICA'S PET POOCH

6 FEBRUARY 2007



Jessica Simpson's four-legged friend obviously doesn't have to worry about keeping up when she goes walkies with her owner. The two-year-old dog, who is named Daisy after the blonde bombshell's character in The Dukes Of Hazard, hitched a ride in a specially designed "doggie bag" when she accompanied the singer on a shopping trip this week.



The 25-year-old actress is well-known for her affection for the animal, which she received as a birthday present from ex-husband Nick Lachey. "She goes with me everywhere," the performer once said. "It's preparing me to be a mother, I think."



And it would seem the diminutive star is eager to start a family before too long. "I want to adopt before I actually have my own kids," she said recently. "I want three kids - but I don't know if I can give birth three times. I'll have to see how much pain is involved first time round!"



Never one to shy away from a challenge, Jessica is also determined to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her. "Ever since I was a kid I said I wanted to save the world somehow," she explained. "I think I'll end up doing things that can touch somebody in some way that's good - like through orphanages."