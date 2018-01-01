hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Jessica was giving Daisy the VIP treatment when they were snapped out and about in Hollywood. The singer says looking after her pooch is preparing her for motherhood
Photo: © Korpa
Click on photo to enlarge
6 FEBRUARY 2007
Jessica Simpson's four-legged friend obviously doesn't have to worry about keeping up when she goes walkies with her owner. The two-year-old dog, who is named Daisy after the blonde bombshell's character in The Dukes Of Hazard, hitched a ride in a specially designed "doggie bag" when she accompanied the singer on a shopping trip this week.
The 25-year-old actress is well-known for her affection for the animal, which she received as a birthday present from ex-husband Nick Lachey. "She goes with me everywhere," the performer once said. "It's preparing me to be a mother, I think."
And it would seem the diminutive star is eager to start a family before too long. "I want to adopt before I actually have my own kids," she said recently. "I want three kids - but I don't know if I can give birth three times. I'll have to see how much pain is involved first time round!"
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Jessica is also determined to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her. "Ever since I was a kid I said I wanted to save the world somehow," she explained. "I think I'll end up doing things that can touch somebody in some way that's good - like through orphanages."
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.