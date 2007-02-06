LINDSAY BACK ON FUN FORM AS SHE LENSES NEW FLICK

Lindsay Lohan hasn't had the easiest of starts to the New Year, but the talented 20-year-old was back on sprightly form as she lensed thriller I Know Who Killed Me in California this week. And judging by the on-set laughs it seems there's finally plenty for her to smile about.



Filming on the new movie, which co-stars French beauty Julia Ormond, was halted in January after Lindsay had to undergo surgery to remove her appendix. Then, when she recently checked into an LA rehab facility, there were more worries for the production team. But time-out has clearly done wonders for the starlet, who is now back to a full workload.



The fun-loving actress entered the clinic in mid-January in what she called a "proactive decision to take care of my personal health", and a friend now says Lindsay is "the happiest she has ever been".



Once shooting on this film wraps, the actress won't be throwing herself into a new project straight off. While she'll be doing the publicity rounds for her flick Georgia Rules, Lindsay has pulled out of A Woman Of No Importance which stars Annette Bening. "She doesn't want to just yes to everyone and compromise herself any more," says her publicist. "If anything has been learned, it's that what she needs comes first - and right now she needs focus."