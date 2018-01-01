CHRIS AND INGRID TARRANT MARRIAGE OFFICIALLY OVER

7 FEBRUARY 2007



The 15-year marriage between Chris Tarrant and his Norwegian-born wife Ingrid came to a low-key end on Wednesday. The pair were among 33 uncontested 'quickie' divorce cases being heard at London's Central Divorce court, where Ingrid had filed an uncontested petition against her estranged husband.



Unlike other celebrity break-ups, the divorce settlement won't be dragged through the courts. The Who Wants To be A Millionaire presenter has apparently decided not to contest his wife's settlement claims - said to be half his £35 million fortune - because he doesn't want to put his family through any more heartache. He is understood to have already offered her the keys to their £3 million Surrey mansion.



The couple's relationship was thrust into the spotlight last September, when it emerged that Chris, 60, had been seeing deputy head teacher Fiona McKechnie for seven years. He and Ingrid have an 18-year-old daughter, Samantha, and a son Toby, 15, as well as two children each from previous marriages.



Last November Chris revealed that this year would offer a fresh beginning. "I'm sad, Ingrid's sad, and everyone knows why," he said. "But we are working it out. I'm really looking forward to 2007 - it's a chance to start again."