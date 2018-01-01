Heather will get the chance to waltz, salsa and foxtrot her way into American homes when the next series of Dancing With The Stars gets underway in the US. The mum-of-one is planning to donate her fee from the show to charity Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Heather Mills to do reality TV dance show in U.S.

13 FEBRUARY 2007



Heather Mills is set to do some fancy footwork on TV screens stateside after agreeing to appear in Dancing With The Stars. The anti-landmines campaigner will donate her earnings from the show, which is the US equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, to the animal welfare charity Viva!.



The mum-of-one lost the lower part her left leg after being hit by a police motorcycle in 1993, but she has never let the disability hold her back. Indeed the 39-year-old, who likes to keep in top physical condition, is often seen cycling and jogging near her home.



Meanwhile Heather's divorce from estranged husband Sir Paul McCartney continues. There have been widespread media reports of an out-of-court settlement, but so far none has been confirmed and formal court proceedings are expected to go ahead in July.