Michelle Ryan wins superhuman role Stateside

13 FEBRUARY 2007



Former EastEnder Michelle Ryan is set to break Hollywood after landing the lead in a "re-imagination" of 1970s TV show The Bionic Woman. The 22-year-old apparently beat a host of Hollywood names to the coveted role of Jamie Sommers - originally played by US actress Lindsay Wagner.



Michelle has left her Albert Square character Zoe Slater far behind after finding success away from the popular BBC soap which she left in 2005 after a five-year stint. The London-born stunner, who is appearing in an upcoming ITV adaptation of Jane Austen novel Mansfield Park, recently starred in British big screen romantic comedy Cashback.



In The Bionic Woman, which was a spin-off from The Six Million Dollar Man featuring Lee Majors, Michelle will play a tennis pro who gains superhuman abilities after her body is rebuilt with high-tech electronic parts following a near-fatal accident.