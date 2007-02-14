Valentine passions soar for top model and Russell

14 FEBRUARY 2007



Celebrities on both sides of the Atlantic were gearing up for a passionate Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio led the way in New York where she shared lingerie shopping tips at the Victoria's Secret store.



The stunning model, who sent pulses racing in a sizzling red dress, thrilled onlookers as she blew kisses in the shop on Valentine's eve.



Meanwhile big-haired comedian Russell Brand was on the receiving end of some seductive advances in the UK. The 31-year-old who is presenting Wednesday night's Brit awards, was joined by two burlesque dancers bearing heart-shaped balloons at a pre-ceremony photocall.



Russell isn't holding out for a romantic time, however. "I've never had a good Valentine's Day and I expect that, true to form, this will be another sad, heartbreaking affair," he told the Daily Mirror. Currently single, he is keen to have a steady girlfriend as his mum wants him to settle down, "and is on my case for grandchildren," he joked. Top of his date wish-list is fellow comedian and Royle Family star Caroline Aherne, followed by Sienna Miller - who he is yet to meet, but says he'll be "keeping an eye out or two" for her at the Brit Awards.



Click here for our Valentines special