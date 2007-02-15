hellomagazineWeb
Her face familiarly expressive and her bump already showing, Kerry hams it up for the camera with Mark last October. The couple, who are expecting a baby girl in April, have tied the knot in a Valentine's Day ceremony in Gretna Green
The groom gave a thumbs up as he arrived at the hotel where the wedding took place
15 FEBRUARY 2007
It was an extra-special Valentine's Day for former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona who married her cab-driver love Mark Croft in a low-key ceremony. The couple chose legendary wedding venue Gretna Green to tie the knot.
The I'm A Celebrity, Get Me out Of Here star and her 35-year-old beau, who became engaged in January last year and are expecting their first child together - a girl - in April, posted the wedding banns in the Scottish town two weeks ago. They said their vows on Wednesday at the local Mill Hotel - a former working mill dating back to 1740 and set in picturesque grounds. Couples can enjoy a legal ceremony in the Forge chapel, which instead of an altar has an anvil - the traditional symbol of Gretna Green.
It was an altogether different affair to the 26-year-old singer's first wedding to Westlife member Brian McFadden - with whom Kerry has two daughters. The pair married in County Meath, Ireland, in a lavish ceremony at Slane Castle, at a reported cost of £400,000.
Brian is now dating Australian singer Delta Goodrem.
