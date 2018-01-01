Stylish Victoria recycles David's waistcoat

Victoria Beckham is better known for setting trends than following them; it seems the mum-of-three is happy to emulate the sartorial choices of her husband David, though. The 32-year-old was sporting one of her leading man's waistcoats, and looking predictably stylish in it, when she touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



The former Spice Girl apparently rescued one of her husband's cast-offs and had it tailored for her own slender frame. Coupling the result with a Paul Smith jacket and a pair of her own DVB sunglasses, the English star was a picture of transatlantic chic.



With her family's move to the United States just a few months away, Victoria is in Tinseltown to hold business meetings and continue her search for a home.



Many of LA's existing residents are meanwhile anticipating the British family's arrival. With not a few people suggesting David intends to become an actor, one of the metropolis' many high-profile expats has offered his services as a drama teacher. "Everybody I know is all excited because David Beckham is going to be living here," said Hornblower star Ioan Gruffudd, quipping: "I'm determined to become his acting coach!".