hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Although she was relatively unknown in the US until recently, the former Spice Girl is already creating her habitual stir each time she jets into LA. The sharply dressed star is in town to hold business meetings and continue the search for a home for her family
Photo: © Radial
Click on photos to enlarge
15 FEBRUARY 2007
Victoria Beckham is better known for setting trends than following them; it seems the mum-of-three is happy to emulate the sartorial choices of her husband David, though. The 32-year-old was sporting one of her leading man's waistcoats, and looking predictably stylish in it, when she touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The former Spice Girl apparently rescued one of her husband's cast-offs and had it tailored for her own slender frame. Coupling the result with a Paul Smith jacket and a pair of her own DVB sunglasses, the English star was a picture of transatlantic chic.
With her family's move to the United States just a few months away, Victoria is in Tinseltown to hold business meetings and continue her search for a home.
Many of LA's existing residents are meanwhile anticipating the British family's arrival. With not a few people suggesting David intends to become an actor, one of the metropolis' many high-profile expats has offered his services as a drama teacher. "Everybody I know is all excited because David Beckham is going to be living here," said Hornblower star Ioan Gruffudd, quipping: "I'm determined to become his acting coach!".
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.