The supermodel - every inch the rock chick in a well-worn leather jacket - looked on lovingly as her boyfriend of two years took to the stage in Manchester. She later joined him to sing a duet
Photo: © Rex
Kate apparently couldn't keep her eyes off the charismatic Babyshambles frontman during Saturday night's show
Photo: © Rex
19 FEBRUARY 2007
Kate Moss' romance with her musician beau Pete Doherty is still going strong it seems, and the loved-up pair underlined the fact by performing a duet together at a gig in Manchester.
Kate - every inch the rock chick in a well-worn leather jacket - looked on lovingly as her boyfriend of two years, who is currently on tour with his band Babyshambles, belted out some of the band's hits. And she was back at his side the following evening, when he performed at Brixton Academy.
The couple's tabloid-friendly relationship certainly seems to be on a high at the moment. Having participated in a Buddhist 'commitment ceremony' in Thailand over New Year, the pair are rumoured to be planning to tie the knot in the UK later this year.
