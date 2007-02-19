Eva gets in sporting spirit with Cameron and Christina

Given that she is planning to tie the knot with one of basketball's biggest stars, it should come as no surprise that Eva Longoria has developed a passion for the sport. And the Desperate Housewives actress certainly seemed to be getting into the competitive spirit when she attended an NBA All-Stars clash in Las Vegas on Sunday.



The diminutive star was photographed jumping into the air and shouting enthusiastically as a select group of America's most revered athletes did battle on the court. P Diddy, R&B singer Ciara, Cameron Diaz, Prince and Nicky Hilton were also on hand to support the teams.



And hunks shooting hoops wasn't the only thing provoking applause in Caesar's Palace Casino, as some of the pop industry's hottest talents had also come along to strut their stuff. R&B diva Toni Braxton gave a dramatic performance at the half-time break, while acrobats from Cirque de Soleil performed around her, before Christina Aguilera belted out a medley of her hits.



Later that night Eva and her fiancé Tony Parker held a glitzy party in the nightclub Pure which was attended by all their A-list friends. The glamorous couple may soon be hosting an even bigger celebration in France, however, as reports stateside say they are planning to make their vows in a few months time at the Chateau de Chantilly near Paris.