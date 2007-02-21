hellomagazineWeb
Demi was clearly loving the opportunity to check out her fellow silver screen stars' catwalk credentials at the Paramount Studios show on Tuesday. Her husband Ashton and Oscar nominee Penelope were also front-row at the fashion event
Dreamgirls sensation Jennifer had no trouble upstaging the designer vehicle that shared the runway with her at the charity fundraiser
21 FEBRUARY 2007
While the style set descend on the Milan catwalks for fashion week, Hollywood stars were taking up front row seats at an altogether different kind of runway show. Demi Moore, husband Ashton Kutcher and pal Penelope Cruz were clearly enthralled to watch fellow famous faces trying their hand at modelling during a celebrity catwalk event at Paramount Studios this week.
The glamorous trio were among the invite-only crowd at the General Motors TEN event in LA, where famous faces from the film and music world, including Christina Milian and Mary J Blige, took a stroll down the catwalk alongside some swanky new cars in aid of a good cause. One of the most popular pre-Academy Award events, the fashion fest never fails to attract Tinseltown favourites. This year was no exception as several Oscar nominees perfected their walk in preparation for the biggest red carpet event of the movie calendar.
Dreamgirls sensation Jennifer Hudson joined fellow best supporting actress nominee and Babel star Adriana Barraza for a turn on the catwalk in beautiful black gowns, while Little Children's Jackie Earle Haley, nominated in the best supporting actor category, modelled the menswear.
