Life moves on for newly single Hugh and Jemima

21 FEBRUARY 2007



Hugh Grant and his former love Jemima Khan have both been keeping busy as the dust settles over their split. The two celebrities, who confirmed their decision to go their separate ways just a few days ago, have been spotted out and about separately in London.



The Music And Lyrics star was looking sombre when he emerged from his home in Chelsea on Tuesday morning, while the Goldsmith heiress was equally serious as she left a clinic not far away in Sloane Street.



Several media sources are meanwhile reporting the 46-year-old actor is to play a central role at his ex-fiancée Elizabeth Hurley's forthcoming wedding to Arun Nayar. He had previously been expected to steer clear of the event, with newspapers suggesting Jemima was uncomfortable with the close friendship between him and the Estée Lauder model.



And it has also been rumoured the screen star will give the bride a rather unusual wedding present. If speculation turns out to be correct, he will be presenting the glamorous mum-of-one - with whom he shares a production company called Simian Films - a chimpanzee. The eyebrow-raising gesture is apparently a reference to comments she has made in the past about his looks. "We named our company that way because I think Hugh looks like a chimp," she once said.