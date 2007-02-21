Nicole and Mischa back on radar in LA

21 FEBRUARY 2007



They've not being seen together for some time, but young starlets Nicole Richie and Mischa Barton showed they're still the best of friends as they hung out together in Hollywood.



The twin-like twosome sported their signature skinny jeans, designer bags and oversized shades on Sunday when they enjoyed a pizza lunch followed by a visit to a pet store. And the catching-up didn't stop there, they also met up the following day for a walk along the beach with a friend and their dogs, with Lionel Richie's trend-setting daughter picking out a printed kaftan-style top and jeans combo for her shoreline stroll.



Nicole even managed to squeeze in a lunch date, and a wardrobe change - opting for a long black ensemble with a stripy headscarf for the West Hollywood rendezvous with her boyfriend, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden. The



The reality TV star, who has allayed fears over her health after showing off a fuller figure of late, has been busy filming the next series of The Simple Life, while Mischa recently spent time in the UK on an acting course.