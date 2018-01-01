Shilpa leaves her 'second home' to return to Mumbai

After a whirwind couple of months in which she won Celebrity Big Brother, met Prime Minister Tony Blair and had a dessert named after her by the House of Commons chefs, Shilpa Shetty flew back to Mumbai on Wednesday. The 31-year-old, who was said to be missing her actress younger sister and father Surendra, will return to the exclusive penthouse apartment in the Indian city where she lives with her family.



Despite her longing to go home, it seems the UK has made a big impression on the Bollywood beauty. "Britain feels like a second home," she said recently. "The people have shown me so much love and warmth, I feel really blessed." Her newfound fanbase won't have to miss her for long, however. "I will be doing a lot of work here in Britain and there have been a lot of offers," she confirmed. Among them are rumored to be a movie with Hugh Grant, book and album deals, plus perfume launches, all of which are set to make her £10 million.



One date in the diary she is unlikely to miss is Commonwealth Day on March 12 when she has been invited to meet the Queen.