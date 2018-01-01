Becks to help Americans kick off their day

As David Beckham's move to LA approaches, Tinseltown is presumably looking forward to seeing him at many an evening soiree. Fans of the footie ace will soon be welcoming him into their homes much earlier in the day, however, as his image is to be emblazoned across a popular breakfast cereal.



Until now "Brand Beckham" has not been as strong in the US as in the rest of the world, but all that appears to be changing since the iconic athlete signed to promote Wheaties. By appearing on packaging for the product, which dubs itself "the breakfast of champions", Becks follows in the footsteps of one of his greatest sporting idols, Michael Jordan.



He's also appearing on the cover of American glossy Details next month. And the style magazine, which seems more than confident the midfielder will be a huge success stateside, has even gone so far as to ask whether he might become "the greatest American hero". "No one is as good at the art of celebrity as David Beckham," it affirms. "Being American we find it hard to accept that one of ours is not at the top of this particular pyramid, but it's true."