Chris and Ingrid clash over his luxury property portfolio

26 FEBRUARY 2007



Divorce proceedings between Chris Tarrant and Ingrid, his wife of 15 years, had seemed relatively simple, with the TV presenter insisting he would give her half his fortune. But things aren't quite so clear cut after all it seems.



The pair, now only in contact through lawyers, are said to be wrangling over their stately pile - Hatchford Hall in Cobham, Surrey - which Chris bought as his dream retirement property for £3.5 million last August. Since she and Chris separated Ingrid and couple's 15-year-old son Toby have been living in the property - which is set in five acres of countryside and has eight bedrooms - while the TV personality has stayed in his luxury £815,000 flat in Esher.



Now, however, the former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire presenter - who is currently on holiday in Africa with Toby - is apparently keen to sell the Edwardian mansion. But Ingrid isn't moving. "I certainly intend to stay in Hatchford Hall, assuming I can afford to pay for its upkeep," Ingrid, 51, told The Mail On Sunday.



Chris, who is reportedly worth £20 million in property and cash, is understood to have offered half his fortune to Ingrid. Her lawyers have been investigating claims he is worth nearer to £35 million, though. "Things are pretty much up in the air, because I don't know everything about Chris' net worth," says Ingrid, whose husband's £12 million property portfolio includes a £2 million villa in Cannes, plus homes in Berkshire, Stratford-Upon-Avon and Esher.