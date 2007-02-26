Victoria joins the stars celebrating at post-Oscar parties

26 FEBRUARY 2007



Still buzzing with the excitment of the biggest movie event of the year, cinema's leading lights were clearly determined to get the most out of the moment, partying long into the night after the Academy Awards ceremony drew to a close.



Immediately after the prizegiving, winners and nominees joined a roll-call of Tinseltown's movers and shakers for the traditional Governor's Ball. That shindig, organised by the Academy itself, was just the first course of a banquet of celebrations, however, and most of the stars spent the latter half of the evening party-hopping from one glamorous bash to the next.



Generally considered the most prestigious of the evening's soirees, the Vanity Fair party was positively crammed with stars. Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes were among the famous faces mingling at the event, along with R&B diva Mary J Blige and chat show host Oprah Winfrey.



British star Victoria Beckham was meanwhile turning heads at a star-studded do' hosted by her old friend Sir Elton John. The former Spice Girl, dazzling in a floor-length white gown, was joined by fellow Brits Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and their family at the glitzy event. P Diddy - himself a renowned thrower of parties - was also in attendance, along with Naomi Campbell, shimmering in a silver backless gown, James Blunt and Petra Nemcova.



Meanwhile, man of the moment and best actor winner Forest Whitaker was playing host at another celebration thrown by LA Confidential magazine in the Sky Bar of the Mondrian Hotel.



While party fever takes the City of Angels by storm on Oscar night - in total there were over a dozen parties being thrown about town - not a few famous faces were getting in the mood on Saturday too. George Clooney and Penelope Cruz met up with Beyonce and Leonardo DiCaprio at a gala staged by Italian style guru Giorgio Armani. Also on hand was Adrien Brody, who was accompanied to the exclusive shindig by his Spanish girlfriend Elsa Pataky, and Aussie actress Cate Blanchett.