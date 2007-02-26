hellomagazineWeb
After days of speculation over which parties she would be showing up at, Victoria Beckham put in an appearance at old pal Elton John's annual benefit. The former Spice Girl was just one a roll-call of stars attending the celebrity-studded affair
Photo: © EMPICS
Tom and Katie were meanwhile setting the flashbulbs blazing at the Vanity Fair event
Photo: © Getty Images
Also creating a sartorial stir was English model Naomi Campbell, who wore a backless silver number to Sir Elton's party
Photo: © Empics
26 FEBRUARY 2007
Still buzzing with the excitment of the biggest movie event of the year, cinema's leading lights were clearly determined to get the most out of the moment, partying long into the night after the Academy Awards ceremony drew to a close.
Immediately after the prizegiving, winners and nominees joined a roll-call of Tinseltown's movers and shakers for the traditional Governor's Ball. That shindig, organised by the Academy itself, was just the first course of a banquet of celebrations, however, and most of the stars spent the latter half of the evening party-hopping from one glamorous bash to the next.
Generally considered the most prestigious of the evening's soirees, the Vanity Fair party was positively crammed with stars. Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes were among the famous faces mingling at the event, along with R&B diva Mary J Blige and chat show host Oprah Winfrey.
British star Victoria Beckham was meanwhile turning heads at a star-studded do' hosted by her old friend Sir Elton John. The former Spice Girl, dazzling in a floor-length white gown, was joined by fellow Brits Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and their family at the glitzy event. P Diddy - himself a renowned thrower of parties - was also in attendance, along with Naomi Campbell, shimmering in a silver backless gown, James Blunt and Petra Nemcova.
Meanwhile, man of the moment and best actor winner Forest Whitaker was playing host at another celebration thrown by LA Confidential magazine in the Sky Bar of the Mondrian Hotel.
While party fever takes the City of Angels by storm on Oscar night - in total there were over a dozen parties being thrown about town - not a few famous faces were getting in the mood on Saturday too. George Clooney and Penelope Cruz met up with Beyonce and Leonardo DiCaprio at a gala staged by Italian style guru Giorgio Armani. Also on hand was Adrien Brody, who was accompanied to the exclusive shindig by his Spanish girlfriend Elsa Pataky, and Aussie actress Cate Blanchett.
