27 FEBRUARY 2007



With the countdown already started to Elizabeth Hurley's wedding to Arun Nayar on Saturday, the bride-to-be has shared some tantalising details about the ceremony, which will be covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine.



It promises to be one of the most talked-about weddings of the year, and Elizabeth is obviously excited about her big day. "It will be very special," she said while attending the final fittings for her bridal gown in Milan. "I’m having lots of bridesmaids!" she added. The dress for the model's lavish UK ceremony is being designed by her close friend Donatella Versace.



Gloucestershire's majestic Sudeley Castle will host the British nuptials, with the rural theme reflected in the couple's choice of wedding gifts - livestock to build up their nearby 400-acre farm. Guests, including Elton John and the Beckhams, will be asked to choose between a pure-bred pig or a flock of sheep to present to the couple.



The present list should come as little surprise to those who know the Estee Lauder model well, as she's passionate about her country home. "It's the only place I want to be. When we get our organic status we're going to farm properly and we're going to have a herd of cows and proper sheep and proper chickens, and we're going to have Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs," she enthuses, adding: "Arun thought I was joking when he first saw me slither into my Wellingtons!"



On the day itself, guests will enjoy a medieval-style banquet of smoked venison and guinea fowl, before boarding a plane to India late on Sunday evening to continue the celebrations.



