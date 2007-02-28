Victoria unveils new asymmetrical look in Los Angeles

28 FEBRUARY 2007



Victoria Beckham provoked a new craze when she swapped her long dark tresses for a mid-length bob in August last year. And the former Spice Girl, whose husband David is also known for his trendsetting hairstyles, looks set to do it again after unveiling another new look in Los Angeles this week.



The glamorous mum-of-three has had several inches trimmed from her locks and blonde highlights added. She debuted the new look when she stepped out for an afternoon of retail therapy at designer outlets Marc Jacobs and Fred Segal in California.



While the 32-year-old is always willing to add to her legendary wardrobe, the main item on her shopping list at the moment is a new home. With David's transfer from his current team Real Madrid to LA Galaxy just a few months away, the former Spice Girl is obviously keen to locate a suitable Tinseltown base for her family.



Despite having already made a host of pals in her new hometown, the self-deprecating celeb isn't afraid to admit that she still gets star-struck from time to time, though. "I was at a party the other day when Tom Hanks came bounding over," she revealed. "He said: 'I'm so thrilled you and David are coming over.' All the time he was talking I was just thinking, 'It's Forrest Gump! And he know who I am!'."



Speaking in an interview with The Daily Mirror, Hollywood's newest arrival confessed that, despite being a successful designer in her own right, she also suffered a case of the nerves when she found herself talking to former Gucci boss Tom Ford.



"When I get on a plane the first thing I do is put on old pyjamas, but the other day I was on a flight sitting next to Tom Ford," she explained. "I told him that I was going to take all my glam gear off and he said: 'You shouldn't'. I thought he was joking and was getting ready to change when he said: 'No, really you shouldn't'. I was so intimidated I had to sit on this 11-hour flight in tight uncomfortable clothes."