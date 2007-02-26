hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Elizabeth and Arun have left for Gloucestershire, where their first wedding celebrations will take place at Sudeley Castle
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Guests including Elton John and his partner David Furnish will be staying in the picturesque village of Barnsley, where accommodation has been booked for them at The Village Pub and neighbouring Barnsley House
Photo: © Rex
2 MARCH 2007
Elizabeth Hurley's wedding dress made its first public appearance on Thursday when it was carefully taken from her north London mansion and driven to Gloucestershire for Saturday's lavish nuptials. And there was no danger of the model's Versace gown coming to any harm, as it was wrapped in a huge white bag and watched over by two of the Italian fashion label's stylists.
The bride-to-be left the capital minutes before her dress, accompanied by her fiancé Arun Nayar, no doubt to attend to any last-minute preparations at Sudeley Castle - the fairytale venue for her weekend nuptials and the home of good friend Henry Dent-Brocklehurst.
Meanwhile residents of the quaint village of Barnsley, near Elizabeth's Cotswolds home in Ampney Knowle, are gearing up for the arrival of the showbiz set. The hamlet, located 30-miles from the castle, features the upmarket Barnsley House Hotel and neighbouring The Village Pub, both of which have been reserved by the Estee Lauder model to accommodate her and Arun's famous guests - who include Elton John and Donatella Versace.
Read more about Elizabeth and Arun's special day, including its fairytale venue and glamorous guests, in Issue 960 of HELLO! magazine, on sale from March 7.
RELATED NEWS
Sudeley Castle is prepared for Elizabeth's wedding
Elizabeth's wedding to feature exclusively in HELLO!
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.