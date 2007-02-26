Bride-to-be Elizabeth heads for castle with her wedding gown

2 MARCH 2007



Elizabeth Hurley's wedding dress made its first public appearance on Thursday when it was carefully taken from her north London mansion and driven to Gloucestershire for Saturday's lavish nuptials. And there was no danger of the model's Versace gown coming to any harm, as it was wrapped in a huge white bag and watched over by two of the Italian fashion label's stylists.



The bride-to-be left the capital minutes before her dress, accompanied by her fiancé Arun Nayar, no doubt to attend to any last-minute preparations at Sudeley Castle - the fairytale venue for her weekend nuptials and the home of good friend Henry Dent-Brocklehurst.



Meanwhile residents of the quaint village of Barnsley, near Elizabeth's Cotswolds home in Ampney Knowle, are gearing up for the arrival of the showbiz set. The hamlet, located 30-miles from the castle, features the upmarket Barnsley House Hotel and neighbouring The Village Pub, both of which have been reserved by the Estee Lauder model to accommodate her and Arun's famous guests - who include Elton John and Donatella Versace.



Read more about Elizabeth and Arun's special day, including its fairytale venue and glamorous guests, in Issue 960 of HELLO! magazine, on sale from March 7.