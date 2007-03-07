Supportive Chris approves of Billie's new beau

Relations between Billie Piper and her ex-husband Chris Evans are so good that they have been hanging out together - with her new boyfriend Laurence Fox. The radio presenter went to see the Dr Who star and her new man in their play Treats at the Garrick Theatre and invited the duo back to his North London home for a catch-up.



"We ended up back at mine with her new beau Laurence. He really is a nice guy, so fit and handsome," Chris wrote on his web blog the next day. "She seems really happy with him. We were all happy actually, but then who wouldn't be at three am in the morning with a mountain of chips, some steak pies and a savaloy each to munch on."



Chris had attended the preview night performance of Billie's play in Covent Garden and was full of praise for his former wife as he left the theatre on Monday night. "I thought Bill was brilliant," he said. "When she cried, I cried." His presence in the audience seemed to help reassure the 24-year-old thespian who has admitted finding her stage debut a nerve-wracking experience. "It was really good having Chris here - I could hear him laughing," she said. "Bless him for being supportive."