Waltzing onto American television screens, Heather and her dance partner Jonathan are hoping for victory in Dancing With The Stars. The former model's moves on the show will be watched with interest, as Heather is rumoured to be in talks to star in Broadway musical Mary Poppins
Heather was back in court in London on Tuesday completing business before flying out to the US
7 MARCH 2007
While Heather Mills is being kept busy with her ongoing divorce case in the UK, anticipation is mounting across the pond ahead of her eagerly-anticipated March 19 appearance on Dancing With The Stars.
With less than two weeks to go until the US show kicks off, it has been announced that Heather is set to partner dance pro Jonathan Roberts, who returns to the series for a third season. Heather looks every inch the part in a photo shoot to publicise the show, donning a glamorous red satin and diamante-embellished gown and long gloves.
Away from the glitz and glamour of the upcoming dance competition, however, it has been business as usual for Heather. The 39-year-old was in the High Court in London on Tuesday for her ongoing divorce case - the third time in a week. It is thought that Sir Paul McCartney's estranged wife may be seeking permission to take the couple's three-year-old daughter Beatrice to America with her while she takes part in the television show.
