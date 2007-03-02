hellomagazineWeb
Elizabeth gives a wave outside the luxury Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai as she leaves for the party at a beachside villa on Tuesday night
Photo: © Rex
The stunning bride, who had her hair styled in an elegant up-do, happily chatted away to former cricketer Imran at the seafront bash
Photo: © AFP
7 MARCH 2007
The marriage celebrations of Elizabeth Hurley and husband Arun Nayar moved to the seafront on Tuesday as the wedding party transferred to a friend's beachside villa on the outskirts of Mumbai. Guests at the high society, black-tie bash included Jemima Khan's former husband, Imran Khan.
But the main festivities are still to come as feverish preparations were underway at the next venue - the magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, 500 miles north of Mumbai. The newlyweds will stay in the luxurious pink and black art-deco suite where Prince Charles and his wife Camilla once stayed.
Staff at the palace, owned by the Maharajah of Jodhpur, Gaj Singh, have been busy finishing off a specially-made cricket pitch - which will no doubt be appreciated by former Pakistan cricket captain Imran. Style guru Trinny Woodall and Sir Elton John will be among the couple's friends witnessing their traditional Hindu ceremony on Friday.
