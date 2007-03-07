Honeymooners Elizabeth and Arun bid farewell to India

12 MARCH 2007



Nine days after becoming Mr and Mrs, Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar have left India for their honeymoon in the Maldives. On Saturday the couple bade a fond farewell to Jodhpur, which had hosted their spectacular Indian nuptials. Crowds of well-wishers gathered at the city's airport to give the newlyweds and Elizabeth's son Damian a warm send-off as they headed to Mumbai for one last dinner party.



The swimwear designer and Estee Lauder model, who made a colourful impression in her bright yellow sundress, was still sporting intricate henna designs on her hands and feet. And her four-year-old son was also dressed in vibrant style in a traditional orange ensemble. Despite a week of celebrations that lasted well into the early hours most days, the trio looked relaxed and remarkable fresh-faced.



Elizabeth and her new husband will, however, no doubt be looking forward to some down-time on their honeymoon when they can look back on the festivities that began English-style at Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire and ended in a lavish banquet at the majestic Meherangarh Fort overlooking Jodhpur.



Read all about Elizabeth and Arun's wedding week in India and see the stunning images exclusively in this week's HELLO! magazine, issue 961 on sale Tuesday, March 12..



Click here for more on Elizabeth and Arun's wedding