Dame Edna takes the wheel to film a sketch for her latest chat show, The Dame Edna Treatment, with one of her guests, Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart
Patrick isn't the only high-profile face to get the Dame treatment. The colourful TV personality also has Susan Sarandon, Alec Baldwin and Martin Sheen lined up to appear
13 MARCH 2007
She enjoys a jet-set life travelling between homes in LA, London and Sydney, hanging out with showbiz pals and royalty - but for her latest endeavor Dame Edna Everage is boldly going where she's never been before. The chat show legend is going to a health club.
Edna, who is brought to life by 73-year-old Australian comic Barry Humphries, is on new territory for her latest series, The Dame Edna Treatment, in which she interviews celebrity guests in her own health club, Spa Edna.
The star, who was spotted filming part of her new series while cruising around London in an open-top Beetle with Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart, will launch the new format on Saturday. "I'm giving exclusive access to my inner sanctum, you lucky little possums," she says.
Guests already lined up include Hollywood heavyweights Alec Baldwin, Susan Sarandon and Martin Sheen.
