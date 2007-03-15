Barbara Windsor's royal crush on the Prince of Wales

Eastenders actress Barbara Windsor has confessed to carrying a flame for Prince Charles. The feisty Queen Vic landlady was apparently charmed by the Prince when she met him at a charity reception for Age Concern on Monday. "He’s so attractive. He’s got lots of sex appeal and a great sense of humour," she enthused.



Charles, who is patron of the charity, laughed and joked with the 69-year-old actress, who also admitted that she has a picture of her aristocratic hero on display in her home. "He’s the only royal I’ve got a photo of in my house," she said.



And the heir to the throne isn't the only royal for whom Babs has regard. She's also spoken highly of his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, whom the bubbly actress has met several times in the past. "I think she's a wonderful bird. She's funny, she's good. She makes me laugh," she said of Camilla.



This has been a busy week for the bubbly blonde. After being presented to the Prince of Wales, the actress had a very special role to play in the 60th birthday festivities of old pal Elton John. During the celebrations she popped out of a cake clad in a fairy costume to sing Happy Birthday to the birthday boy, who bellowed with laughter as star guests, including Hugh Grant, Kate Moss and Sir Paul McCartney, looked on.